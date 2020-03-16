Knesset readies for marathon swearing-in sessions for its 120 members-to-be
Number of people in Israel with coronavirus rises to 250, 4 in serious condition

11 people listed as moderate, while 90% of those infected have light symptoms

By Judah Ari Gross Today, 8:28 am 0 Edit

  • Illustrative. Volunteers of the US Peace Corps wearing Ukrainian national costumes attend a ceremony as they swear an oath of allegiance in Kiev, Ukraine, on November 30, 2017. The Peace Corps is telling its volunteers around the world that it is suspending all operations globally and evacuating all volunteers in light of the spread of the new coronavirus, its director says in an open letter to volunteers posted March 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
  • A woman wears a mask to protect herself from coronavirus at the Mahane Yehuda Market, Jerusalem, March 15, 2020. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)
  • The Westren Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem on March 15, 2020. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
  • Workers wearing protective suits prepare to disinfect a bus as a preventive measure amid fears over the spread of the coronavirus, in Tel Aviv on March 9, 2020, . (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)
  • Hananel Even Hen and Shiran Habush celebrate during thier wedding at a public park in Efrat, in Gush Etzion, March 15, 2020, after their wedding was canceled due to new regulations following the spread of the coronavirus (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)
  • Israelis wearing face mask for fear of the coronavirus are seen queuing outside the Central post office in the City Center of Jerusalem on March 15, 2020 (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.

8:42 am

IDF says one of the newly diagnosed corona patients is a soldier

The Israel Defense Forces identifies a newly diagnosed coronavirus patient as a career soldier, who contracted the disease from another infected person.

The soldier — identified as Patient 247, out of 250 — is the fifth service member to be diagnosed with the virus.

“An epidemiological study was conducted, and all those who were in close contact with him have been sent to home quarantine. Additional people who were in contact with him are being located now,” the military says.

8:42 am

8:31 am

Lebanon announces 2-week lockdown over coronavirus

Lebanon urges people to stay at home for two weeks and prepares to close its main airport to stem a novel coronavirus outbreak that has killed three people in the country.

The COVID-19 virus has officially infected 99 people in the Mediterranean nation.

Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad orders “citizens to remain at home and not go out except out of extreme necessity” until March 29.

The Beirut international airport will close from Wednesday until that date, during which no one will be allowed in through maritime or land ports either, she says.

Diplomats, UN peacekeepers, employees of international organizations and goods shipments would still be permitted entry, she cites a cabinet decision as saying.

Most institutions and businesses would remain closed. Security forces, health institutions, utilities companies and shops selling food will be exempted.

Lebanon’s novel coronavirus outbreak is the latest crisis to hit a country reeling from a severe economic crunch and mass anti-government protests.

— AFP

8:30 am

Doctors warn of insufficient protective gear after 18 medical staff catch virus

Doctors complain that they have insufficient protective equipment for treating patients with the deadly coronavirus, after 18 medical professionals contract the disease.

“For days we have been warning of oversights, of protocols and instructions for checks that do not fit with the situation — all of these are leading to infiltrations, ticking time bombs in the wards, where [patients] are being received by teams lacking protective equipment, who are becoming infected and infecting others,” Dr. Ray Biton, of the medical residents organization Mirsham, writes on Facebook.

Of the more than 200 Israelis to have contracted the coronavirus, 18 are medical professionals, most of which are suspected to have become infected by their patients.

A senior official in the Health Ministry rails against his organization for having failed to ensure a sufficient supply of protective equipment — masks, gloves and hazmat suits — for such an outbreak.

“It is confounding what the Health Ministry has been doing in recent years. If it hasn’t been preparing for things like this — what has it been doing?” he tells the Walla news site, on condition of anonymity.

8:29 am

Another 37 coronavirus cases reported in Israel; 4 people in serious condition

The Health Ministry reports an additional 37 cases of coronavirus in Israel, bringing the total number up to 250.

Over 90 percent of those who have been infected with the disease — 231 out of 250 — have light symptoms, while 11 people are in moderate condition and four are seriously ill, the ministry says.

Another four people no longer display any symptoms and are recuperating, according to the ministry.

