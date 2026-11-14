Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 14, 2026

Kreiss-Tomkins becomes first Democrat since 1998 elected governor in Alaska

By AP Today, 7:25 am
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Alaska gubernatorial candidate Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, a Democrat, speaks to people outside a convention center in Juneau, Alaska, June 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
Alaska gubernatorial candidate Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, a Democrat, speaks to people outside a convention center in Juneau, Alaska, June 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)

Alaska voters elect a Democrat for governor for the first time since 1998, part of a national midterm elections wave that gave the party sweeping wins in state governments across the United States.

Former state lawmaker Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins defeats three Republicans, including one endorsed by US President Donald Trump. His victory means Democrats will control the governor’s office in 30 states, including several they flipped after years of Republican control in places such as Iowa, Georgia, Ohio and Texas.

The state’s last Democratic governor, Tony Knowles, left office in 2002 after serving back-to-back terms. Walker served from 2014 to 2018.

Kreiss-Tomkins will be sworn in Dec. 7. His lieutenant governor is Zac Johnson, an independent.

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