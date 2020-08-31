Kushner defends arms sales to UAE, says Palestinians not ready for peace
As El Al flight lands in UAE, Kushner tells Palestinians to stop living in past

Trump advisor also defends possible sale of advanced jets to Emirates, fetes burgeoning ties with Gulf alongside Israel’s Ben Shabbat after first-ever Tel Aviv-Abu Dhabi flight

By Joshua Davidovich Today, 2:00 pm 0 Edit
  From left, Robert O'Brian, Jared Kushner, Anwar Gargash and Meir Ben-Shabbat meeting in Abu Dhabi on August 31, 2020. (Israeli Prime Minister's Office)
    From left, Robert O'Brian, Jared Kushner, Anwar Gargash and Meir Ben-Shabbat meeting in Abu Dhabi on August 31, 2020. (Israeli Prime Minister's Office)
  US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner (left) and US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien () disembark from the the El Al's airliner, which is carrying a US-Israeli delegation to the UAE following a normalization accord, upon landing on the tarmac on August 31, 2020, in the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE at the Abu Dhabi airport. Behind them is Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat. (Karim SAHIB / AFP)
    US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner (left) and US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien () disembark from the the El Al's airliner, which is carrying a US-Israeli delegation to the UAE following a normalization accord, upon landing on the tarmac on August 31, 2020, in the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE at the Abu Dhabi airport. Behind them is Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat. (Karim SAHIB / AFP)
  US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner (R) speaks as he stands next to the Head of Israel's National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat (L) at the Abu Dhabi airport on August 31, 2020. (NIR ELIAS / POOL / AFP)
    US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner (R) speaks as he stands next to the Head of Israel's National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat (L) at the Abu Dhabi airport on August 31, 2020. (NIR ELIAS / POOL / AFP)
  A picture taken on August 31, 2020, shows the El Al's airliner, which is carrying a US-Israeli delegation to the UAE following a normalization accord, landing on the tarmac at the Abu Dhabi airport, in the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE. (Karim SAHIB / AFP)
    A picture taken on August 31, 2020, shows the El Al's airliner, which is carrying a US-Israeli delegation to the UAE following a normalization accord, landing on the tarmac at the Abu Dhabi airport, in the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE. (Karim SAHIB / AFP)
  A picture taken on August 31, 2020, shows Israeli women taking pictures of the El Al's airliner, ahead of the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, which will carry a US-Israeli delegation to the UAE following a normalisation accord. (Heidi Levine / POOL / AFP)
    A picture taken on August 31, 2020, shows Israeli women taking pictures of the El Al's airliner, ahead of the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, which will carry a US-Israeli delegation to the UAE following a normalisation accord. (Heidi Levine / POOL / AFP)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.

3:58 pm

Hamas says UAE stabbing Palestinians in back

A spokesperson for the Gaza-based terror group Hamas condemns the delegation as serving “the Zionist interest” in “creating divisions” in the region.

“This visit is tantamount to stabbing the Palestinian people in the back, a consecration of the occupation, a betrayal of the [Palestinian] people’s resistance, and a conspiracy against their struggle,” the terror group says.

— Aaron Boxerman

3:54 pm

‘We prefer a UAE plane landing in liberated Jerusalem,’ pained Palestinian PM protests

Palestinian officials have condemned the Israeli-American joint delegation to Abu Dhabi, which brought American and Israeli officials to the UAE for talks following the normalization deal today.

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh calls the direct flight between Israel and the UAE “a clear and shameful break with the Arab position” on normalizing relations with Israel.

“It was our hope to see an Emirati plane land in a liberated Jerusalem…It pains us to see an Israeli plane land in the United Arab Emirates,” Shtayyeh says.

— Aaron Boxerman 

 

3:29 pm

Kushner defends arms sales to UAE, says Palestinians not ready for peace

Speaking to the press, Jared Kushner again talks up the opportunities of the Israel-UAE relationship, and mentions his grandparents’ experiences in the Holocaust.

“We’re all sons of the same God, so for me to fly over here is a great honor,” he says.

In response to a question from a reporter, Jared Kushner says the US has done a lot to help the Palestinians reach peace, but they are not ready.

“We can’t want peace more than they want peace. When they are ready, the whole region is very excited to help lift them up and help move them forward. But they can’t be stuck in the past.”

US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner (R) speaks as he stands next to the head of Israel’s National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat (L) at the Abu Dhabi airport on August 31, 2020. (NIR ELIAS / POOL / AFP)

“Peace will be ready for them … as soon as they are ready to embrace it.”

He defends the possible US sale of F-35 jets to the UAE, mentioning the 35-year-old security relationship, and Iran and the Islamic State.

“The military relationship America has with the UAE is very special just like the relationship between Israel and America.”

He says the US can maintain Israel’s military edge while still selling arms to the UAE.

3:17 pm

In Arabic, Meir Ben Shabbat says UAE treaty erases borders

Speaking after Robert O’Brien, Israeli counterpart Meir Ben Shabbat gives a speech in Arabic.

“I am extremely proud to be here as the head of the Israeli delegation. We are here to transform a vision into reality. There is no border to the potential cooperation between us in innovation, in tourism, in agriculture, in aviation, in many other fields…part of making peace among all peoples in the region,” he says.

Head of Israel’s National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat speaks in Abu Dhabi, after landing with an Israeli-American delegation from Tel Aviv on August 31, 2020.(Screenshot)

Switching to Hebrew, he thanks Trump, Jared Kushner and O’Brien on behalf of Netanyahu and gives essentially the same address.

3:11 pm

Kushner thanks MBZ, Saudis

Jared Kushner gives a short speech, thanking Mohammed bin Zayed, the UAE’s de facto ruler, as well as Saudi Arabia, for allowing the Israeli plane to fly over its airspace.

He quips that they wanted the plane to fly faster so they could get there sooner to celebrate the normalized ties.

“While this peace is forged by its leaders it is overwhelmingly desired by its people,” he says.

US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner speaks at Abu Dhabi airport, after heading an Israeli-American delegation from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi, August 31, 2020.(Screenshot)

Kushner slams what he says are the few who are opposed to the deal.

“They exploit division to maintain power,” he says.

3:06 pm

Officials disembark plane in UAE

US officials are beginning to disembark from the El Al plane in Abu Dhabi, including special envoy Avi Berkowitz and National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien.

Jared Kushner also disembarks, as well as Israeli National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat.

You can watch the ceremony here:

First Israeli-UAE direct flight lands in Abu-Dhabi

#LIVE: First Israeli-UAE direct flight lands with US and Israeli officials for meetings with Emirati counterparts

פורסם על ידי ‏‎Arab News‎‏ ב- יום שני, 31 באוגוסט 2020

3:03 pm

Netanyahu celebrates historic flight with phone call

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office releases a video of him speaking to a member of the Israeli delegation on the plane, excitedly celebrating the “historic” day.

“You made the first open flight over Saudi Arabia on the way to make historic peace with the UAE,” he says, emphasizing the word “open.”

“I always believed we could make peace for peace,” he says, repeating his mantra.

He says the peace will benefit the whole region and will “leave an impression for generations.”

2:51 pm

Video shows Israeli plane landing in UAE

A video shows the Israeli plane landing in Abu Dhabi, alongside Etihad airline planes.

The plane is taxiing to the official ceremony on the tarmac.

Wall Street Journal correspondent Dov Lieber posts pictures from the plane over Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

2:40 pm

El Al plane lands in Abu Dhabi

In a historic first, an El Al plane from Tel Aviv has landed in Abu Dhabi, according to ToI’s correspondent aboard the jet.

2:40 pm

Netanyahu calls into El Al plane over Riyadh

As the plane flew right by Riyadh, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with a member of his staff who was aboard.

A few minutes later, the message was played over the plane’s PA system but it was totally inaudible.

Shortly before landing, White House aide Jared Kushner gives a long briefing, saying US President Donald Trump and Netanyahu “will discuss” the F35 deal with the UAE, and that Netanyahu greatly trusts the president. He says Israel’s qualitative military edge will be maintained.

“In America we have something called the QME, that obviously helps us work with Israel. But with UAE we have 35 years’ relationship. Part of that deal is bringing everyone together and everyone forward,” he says.

— Raphael Ahren

2:37 pm

3 killed in 2 blasts in UAE, foul play not suspected

UAE-based The National says two people are dead in a gas cylinder explosion at a KFC restaurant near the Abu Dhabi airport.

Officials blame the explosion on improperly placed cylinder fittings following refilling.

A separate explosion in nearby Dubai this morning killed one person. Authorities also blamed that on a gas cylinder accident.

2:28 pm

Plane heads toward Abu Dhabi, set to land in minutes

The El Al flight has turned toward Abu Dhabi (or Dubai?) after appearing to make another pass over Oman.

Ynet reporter and plane watcher Itay Blumenthal writes on Twitter that the plane did not actually cross into Oman’s airspace.

The flight is set to land in about 10 minutes.

2:20 pm

Israeli plane flies over Oman for several minutes, for no apparent reason

The historic El Al flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi has seemingly strayed from its flight path and entered Oman from the UAE for several minutes before crossing back into the Emirates.

It is unclear if the plane is making an unscheduled stop, or if perhaps the deviation was for diplomatic reasons to show off warming ties with Muscat.

The flight path of El Al flight 971 seen on a flight tracking website on August 31, 2020. (screen capture: FlightRadar24)
2:12 pm

Lebanon taps diplomat to be next PM

Lebanese President Michel Aoun asked Lebanon’s ambassador to Germany, Mustapha Adib, to form a new government after he secured 90 votes in the 128-member parliament.

Adib tells reporters his number one priority will be to quickly form a government able to implement crucial reforms to regain the trust of the Lebanese and international community.

His appointment comes weeks after a devastating explosion in Beirut. The country is also mired in a severe economic crisis.

— AP

2:11 pm

UK outbreak linked to Greece flight

British authorities say 16 coronavirus cases have been linked to a flight that brought UK tourists back from Greece, and everyone aboard has been told to isolate themselves for two weeks.

Public Health Wales says it is contacting almost 200 people who were aboard the Tui flight from the Greek island of Zante to Cardiff, Wales, on Tuesday.

Gwen Lowe of Public Health Wales says 30 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the last week among people who returned from Zante on several flights. She says the number is expected to rise.

Israel recently upped the number of tourists it says can visit Greece weekly, to 1,200. It is on a list of countries that Israel exempts from quarantine guidelines for returning travelers.

— with AP

2:04 pm

Nearly 70 new COVID-19 cases found in Gaza

The Gaza Strip has seen 69 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, Hamas health spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra says. Gaza’s total number of active cases outside of quarantine centers now stands at 280.

Around 10% of tests are coming back positive, a dangerous sign for the future of the fight against COVID-19 in the coastal enclave. According to the World Health Organization, a positive return rate of less than 5% is a necessary benchmark for demonstrating that the pandemic is under control in a given country.

Hamas health officials have said that Gaza’s frail health system cannot handle more than 2,000 active cases. A Hamas-initiated lockdown that began last Tuesday is due to expire tomorrow but will likely be extended.

A spokesperson for the Hamas Interior Ministry says that many businesses in the Gaza Strip have had their licenses revoked after opening, and that earlier exceptions for some stores are being rescinded to prevent the spread of the virus.

Rising tensions between Hamas and Israel could also affect Gaza’s battle with coronavirus. In recent weeks, Gaza-based groups have launched hundreds of explosive balloons into Israeli territory, causing widespread fires in areas around the Strip.

In response, Israel has conducted nightly airstrikes and closed the Kerem Shalom commercial crossing with Gaza to fuel. As a result, Gaza’s only power plant shut down two weeks ago. Much of Gaza — including hospitals — receives as little as four hours of electricity a day.

Four Gazans have died so far from the virus.

— Aaron Boxerman

2:03 pm

Israeli plane crosses into UAE airspace

El Al flight LY971 from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi has left Saudi airspace and is now over the UAE, according to flight tracking technology.

The flight skirted the UAE-Saudi border for several minutes before finally crossing over.

An El Al plane seen on a flight tracking website on August 31, 2020. (screen capture: FlightRadar24)
1:58 pm

El Al flight buzzes Riyadh on way to Abu Dhabi

El Al flight LY971 has passed over Riyadh and is approaching the airspace of the UAE, according to flight-tracking radar.

The charter flight is the first commercial Israeli jetliner to openly use Saudi Arabian airspace.

It is set to reach the UAE’s airspace in the coming moments and will land in about 25 minutes.

