Kushner says ‘redrawing of boundaries’ the focal point of Trump peace plan

US President Donald Trump’s senior Middle East adviser, son-in-law Jared Kushner, says the administration’s much-awaited Middle East peace plan will focus on the “redrawing of boundaries and resolving final status issues.”

In an interview with Sky News Arabic, Kushner says since “very little has changed over the last 25 years,” the Trump team worked to “formulate realistic solutions for the issues of 2019, which will improve quality of life.

“We want to bring peace, not fear. We want to ensure there is free flow of people and of goods,” he says according to translations of his remarks in Hebrew-language media. “We must create new opportunities.”

Kushner says the plan will “have a broad economic impact, not only on Israel and the Palestinians, but on the entire region as well.”

Last week, Kushner said the Trump administration would unveil the “Deal of the Century” after the Israeli elections on April 9.