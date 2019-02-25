Interior minister bars member of PFLP terror group from leaving Israel

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri signs an order barring a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist group from leaving Israel for at least a month.

A statement from Deri’s office said that Halil Abd Latif is a “key PFLP activist… who maintains regular contact with terrorist operatives abroad.”

The order was signed after Deri became “convinced that Latif’s departure from the country is liable to damage national security and increase the risk of terrorist activity in Israel.”

Deri’s order will expire in a month, at which time the minister can either extend it or let it lapse.

The Interior Ministry has previously issued similar orders prohibiting Latif from traveling outside of Israel.