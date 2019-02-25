The Times of israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Police open murder investigation after Karmiel man killed at home
Police have opened a murder investigation after the body of a 75-year-old man was found dead in an his home in the northern city of Karmiel, according to a statement.
Police say there is no indication of a terror motive. According to reports, police’s working theory is that the man was victim of a botched robbery.
A Magen David Adom ambulance was called to an apartment building on Katif Street just after noon, where paramedics found the man’s body with signs of a violent attack.
Would-be Bangladesh hijacker was armed with fake gun — official
A would-be hijacker shot and killed by Bangladesh commandos yesterday was carrying a fake gun and told negotiators he wanted to commandeer a Dubai-bound flight because he had troubles with his wife, according to officials.
The 25-year-old was shot and later died of his wounds after taking a crew member hostage on the Biman Airlines jet, forcing it to make an emergency landing at Chittagong airport late Sunday.
Some 134 passengers and 14 crew were released unharmed after an operation that lasted barely 10 minutes.
Airport manager Wing Commander Sarwar-e-Jaman says the hijacker was “psychologically imbalanced.”
“The reason he gave for the hijack was that he had troubles with his wife and he wanted to talk to the prime minister, Sheikh Hasina,” Sarwar tells AFP.
Flight BG 147 was going from Dhaka to Dubai via Chittagong when the hijacking started. The man reportedly wielded a gun in the cabin and tried to storm the cockpit, forcing an emergency landing.
One passenger told reporters he may have fired the weapon twice, but civil aviation authority chairman Air Vice Marshall Nayeem Hasan says the gun he was carrying was not real.
“According to those who have seen it, it appears that the gun was fake,” Hasan says.
Bangladesh’s elite police unit, the Rapid Action Battalion, meanwhile identified the suspect as Mohammad Polash Ahmed from Narayanganj, just outside the capital Dhaka.
“His details matched a criminal on our database,” the RAB says in a statement, adding he was arrested in 2012 over an abduction case and served 20 days in prison.
— AFP
Lapid welcomes UK move to ban Hezbollah under anti-terror laws
Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid thanks the British government for moving to label Lebanon’s Hezbollah a terrorist organization, including its political wing.
In a tweet, Lapid extends his “appreciation to the UK, which is joining the US, Canada and the Netherlands in recognizing Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. I am confident the final approval from the British parliament will not be far behind.”
Iran-backed Hezbollah made electoral gains in Lebanon last year and now has three ministers in government. The US and others accuse the group of destabilizing the region through military intervention in Syria on the side of President Bashar Assad’s government.
Earlier, British Home Secretary Sajid Javid said the government was “no longer able to distinguish” between the organization’s military and political wing, and accused the organization of destabilizing the fragile situation in the Middle East.
A draft order in the UK Parliament today will ban membership in Hezbollah, alongside Ansaroul Islam, which seeks to impose its strict view of Salafist Sharia law in Burkina Faso, and Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam Wal-Muslimin, which has similar aspirations in Africa’s Sahel region.
German court: Trial of Nazi guard unlikely to be restarted
A German court says it’s unlikely the trial of a former Nazi concentration camp guard that collapsed in December over concerns about the defendant’s health will resume, after a doctor found the 95-year-old still unfit to face the court.
The Muenster state court says that judges still need to make a final decision and the prosecution can appeal, but it seems unlikely Johann Rehbogen’s trial can be restarted.
The trial was broken off in December after Rehbogen, a former SS guard at the Stutthof concentration camp, was hospitalized for heart and kidney issues, causing several hearings to be canceled.
The court ended the trial under German legal regulations preventing overly long gaps, but said it could be restarted from the beginning if Rehbogen’s health improved.
— AP
14 Israelis involved in Chile boating accident still hospitalized, 4 in serious condition
The 14 Israeli tourists injured in the boat accident in southern Chile over the weekend remain hospitalized in local medical centers, with four of them listed in serious condition, according to an update by the Foreign Ministry.
Four Israelis being treated for light injuries are expected to be released from the hospital later today, the statement says.
The ministry says it’s working to help return of the bodies of the two Israeli women killed in the river rafting accident late Saturday evening.
The Israelis, all in their 60s and 70s, were on a tour of Chile’s Torres del Paine national park when their boat overturned in the water.
According to unconfirmed initial reports, the raft overturned after the captain lost control of the vessel and crashed it into a fence.
The Foreign Ministry statement says the Israeli ambassador to Chile has asked the government to investigate the circumstances of the incident.
EU says military intervention in Venezuela must be avoided
The European Union is urging countries to avoid any military intervention in Venezuela, the spokeswoman for diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini says.
“We must avoid a military intervention,” Maja Kocijancic tells reporters, as Venezuela’s opposition leader and self-declared president Juan Guaido was in Bogota to hold talks with allies in the regional Lima Group of countries, on measures to compel President Nicolas Maduro to leave office.
— AFP
Erdan praises Britain for designating Hezbollah’s political wing a terror group
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan thanks the British government for blacklisting Lebanon’s Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, including its political wing.
In a statement, Erdan says that he discussed the issue before with Britain’s Home Secretary Sajid Javid, and told him it was “an important way to combat the group’s murderous agenda. We cannot allow terrorist groups to hide behind the veil of a legitimate political or government entity.”
Interior minister bars PFLP member from leaving Israel
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri signs an order barring a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist group from leaving Israel for at least a month.
A statement from Deri’s office said that Halil Abd Latif is a “key PFLP activist… who maintains regular contact with terrorist operatives abroad.”
The order was signed after Deri became “convinced that Latif’s departure from the country is liable to damage national security and increase the risk of terrorist activity in Israel.”
Deri’s order will expire in a month, at which time the minister can either extend it or let it lapse.
The Interior Ministry has previously issued similar orders prohibiting Latif from traveling outside of Israel.
