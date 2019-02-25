The Times of israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
EU says military intervention in Venezuela must be avoided
The European Union is urging countries to avoid any military intervention in Venezuela, the spokeswoman for diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini says.
“We must avoid a military intervention,” Maja Kocijancic tells reporters, as Venezuela’s opposition leader and self-declared president Juan Guaido was in Bogota to hold talks with allies in the regional Lima Group of countries, on measures to compel President Nicolas Maduro to leave office.
Erdan praises Britain for designating Hezbollah’s political wing a terror group
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan thanks the British government for blacklisting Lebanon’s Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, including its political wing.
In a statement, Erdan says that he discussed the issue before with Britain’s Home Secretary Sajid Javid, and told him it was “an important way to combat the group’s murderous agenda. We cannot allow terrorist groups to hide behind the veil of a legitimate political or government entity.”
Interior minister bars PFLP member from leaving Israel
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri signs an order barring a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist group from leaving Israel for at least a month.
A statement from Deri’s office said that Halil Abd Latif is a “key PFLP activist… who maintains regular contact with terrorist operatives abroad.”
The order was signed after Deri became “convinced that Latif’s departure from the country is liable to damage national security and increase the risk of terrorist activity in Israel.”
Deri’s order will expire in a month, at which time the minister can either extend it or let it lapse.
The Interior Ministry has previously issued similar orders prohibiting Latif from traveling outside of Israel.
