Lawyer of final 2 fugitives alleges they were ‘viciously beaten’ after capture

The two Palestinian fugitives from Gilboa prison captured early this morning were “viciously beaten” after they were apprehended, their lawyer tells Palestinian media.

Iham Kamamji and Munadil Nafiyat fled the high-security Israeli prison two weeks ago along with four other Palestinian security prisoners. Four of the fugitives — including terrorist Zakaria Zubeidi, infamous among Israelis for violent terror attacks committed during the Second Intifada — were apprehended last week.

According to Kamamji and Nafiyat attorney Mundhir Abu Ahmad, the two Palestinian fugitives were also fired upon twice by Israeli soldiers during the chase — once near the Israeli city of Afula and again near the West Bank through a gap in the fence.

Kamamji was sentenced to life for the murder of 18-year-old Eliyahu Asheri in 2006, a crime in which he expressed pride in closing remarks at his trial. Nafiyat was arrested by Israeli forces in 2020 for arms dealing and remained in pretrial detention before his escape earlier this month.