Lawyer who helped draft Trump articles of impeachment to release book

Former Obama administration official and House counsel Norman Eisen is releasing a book about the effort to impeach US President Donald Trump.

“A Case for the American People: The United States v. Donald J. Trump” will be released July 28, Crown announces.

Eisen served as the ethics czar under President Barack Obama and as counsel to Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment process.

Crown, a division of Penguin Random House, is calling the book “a detailed behind-the-scenes account of the attempts to bring the President to justice.”

“As a lead drafter of the articles of impeachment, he pulls back the curtain to reveal the 10 prospective articles — not just the two publicly tried,” according to Crown. “’A Case for the American People’ is a gripping narrative and rousing closing argument.”

