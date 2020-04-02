Leader of hardline Haredi group who fought virus restrictions contracts COVID-19
Unemployment grows, but more slowly, as nearly 1 in 4 Israelis out of work

Over 7,200 people sign up for benefits with National Insurance Institute over 24 hours as coronavirus pandemic shuts down Israeli commerce

By Judah Ari Gross Today, 8:26 am 0 Edit

Judah Ari Gross is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

A general view of closed stores on Jaffa Road in downtown Jerusalem on March 26, 2020. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
A general view of closed stores on Jaffa Road in downtown Jerusalem on March 26, 2020. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.

11:51 am

El Al plane lands in Australia to bring home 280 Israelis

An El Al plane has landed in Melbourne, Australia, ahead of a flight home for some 280 Israelis that were stuck in the land down under, Channel 12 reports.

In recent weeks, Israel’s Foreign Ministry has been flying home hundreds of Israelis who had been living in or visiting foreign countries during the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Melbourne flight is due to leave for Israel later today.

11:50 am

Calm in coronavirus-stricken Bnei Brak as police prepare roadblocks to shut city

The coronavirus-stricken city of Bnei Brak is relatively calm, with little movement on the streets, as police prepare to open checkpoints at its entrances and egresses to effectively close it off from the rest of the country in a bid to halt the spread of the disease.

Video footage from Channel 12 shows limited traffic around the city despite the fact that the roadblocks have not yet been put into use.

According to the TV report, police are expected to begin enforcing the restrictions shortly.

11:28 am

Leader of hardline Haredi group who fought virus restrictions contracts COVID-19

The leader of the Eda Haredit, a hardline anti-Zionist ultra-Orthodox group based in Jerusalem, has contracted the coronavirus.

Rabbi Yitzchok Tuvia Weiss’s diagnosis comes after he was admitted to Hadassah Hospital yeseterday with a high fever and low blood pressure, according to reports in Haredi media.

While the Eda Haredit initially refused to shut down its affiliated educational institutions according to government instructions, on Monday it released a notice instructing its followers in the ultra-Orthodox community to heed the Health Ministry’s orders lest they commit a “big sin.”

Ultra-Orthodox cities have led the country in numbers of coronavirus cases. As of Wednesday morning, a total of 730 people in Bnei Brak had the virus. In Jerusalem, a total of 780 people had the virus, up from 650 a day earlier.

— Sam Sokol

11:24 am

Netanyahu to again enter quarantine after meeting with Litzman

Interim Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will again go into quarantine after meeting with Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, who was found to have contracted the coronavirus, his office says.

Netanyahu only just left self-quarantine last night after meeting with an adviser who was found to have contracted the disease.

Netanyahu will work from his Jerusalem residence until Wednesday — assuming his coronavirus tests are negative — in accordance with Health Ministry instructions and the advice of his personal physician, the prime minsiter’s spokesperson, Shir Cohen, says in a statement.

— with Raphael Ahren

11:22 am

Public Health Services, hospital CEO enter quarantine after minister found sick

The head of the Health Ministry’s Public Health Services and the CEO of one of Israel’s largest hospitals are the latest senior government officials to enter self-quarantine after Health Minister Yaakov Litzman was found to have contracted the coronavirus.

Dr. Sigal Sadetzki of the Health Ministry says she will continue to work while in self-quarantine, adding that it is “the most effective way of stopping and slowing the pandemic.”

Zeev Rothstein, CEO of Jerusalem’s Hadassah Hospital, says in a statement that he too is entering home quarantine after meeting with Litzman earlier this week.

“Though we maintained a distance of two meters and there was no physical contact between us — not even an elbow bump — I decided to enter quarantine,” Rothstein says.

He says that he will continue running the hospital from home.

10:54 am

Unemployment grows, but more slowly, as nearly 1 in 4 Israelis out of work

Over 7,200 Israelis signed up for unemployment benefits over the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s unemployment rate to 24.6 percent amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Israel’s Employment Service.

The government office says 7,290 people requested unemployment benefits from Israel’s National Insurance Institute, having been either fired from their jobs or put on unpaid leave.

In total, 866,907 have filed in the past month, with 89.3% having been put on leave and 6.6% having been fired, according to the employment service.

10:27 am

Yesh Atid MK proposes giving fresh IDF veterans early access to release grants

Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah proposes giving recently released soldiers immediate access to a grant that they normally have to wait up to five years to receive, in a bid to ease the economic hardships of the coronavirus pandemic.

When soldiers are released from the military, they are given an immediate sum of cash, as well as a larger grant — known in Hebrew as a pikadon — that they can only access to pay for school or vocational training, to open a business, after getting married, to buy a home or after five years.

Shelah proposes changing the laws to give recently released troops immediate access to up to NIS 10,000 of this fund through the end of the year.

“A recently released soldier would be allowed to receive a sum of money from this fund, less than NIS 10,000, to deal with coronavirus crisis,” Shelah says.

The MK says the Defense Ministry has already signed off on the proposal and that the Finance Ministry is reviewing it today.

10:17 am

Health Ministry: Litzman’s staff forced to self-quarantine, will keep working

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman’s staff will all go into self-quarantine after he was found to have contracted the coronavirus, the ministry says.

“The team of advisers, assistants and secretarial staff in the minister’s office will continue to work from home and will maintain constant telephone communication as needed with the minister, who is continuing to fully manage this event from his home,” the Health Ministry says.

10:04 am

Health Ministry official: Litzman has only light coronavirus symptoms

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman has light coronavirus symptoms after contracting the disease from an as yet unidentified source, a Health Ministry official says.

“His condition at this time is mild. He is not asymptomatic, there are some symptoms, but no more than that,” Dr. Itamar Grotto, deputy director-general of the ministry, says in an interview on Channel 12.

He says Litzman will be able to keep working while sick.

Grotto says the ministry is investigating from whom Litzman contracted the disease and is informing people who have been in contact with the minister to go into quarantine, including the director-general of the Health Ministry, Moshe Bar Siman-Tov; the head of the Mossad, Yossi Cohen; and a number of other senior officials.

Grotto says he will not have to go into quarantine as all his recent meetings with Litzman have been held over the phone or through video conferences.

Asked if Litzman could have contracted the disease from another senior government official, Grotto says this is possible, but that he also could have become infected from someone within his ultra-Orthodox community in Jerusalem.

“There’s a high rate of the illness in the Haredi community, so it’s reasonable to think that it happened there,” he says.

9:48 am

72-year-old dies of the coronavirus in Tel Aviv, bringing death toll to 31

A 72-year-old man died of the coronavirus in Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital overnight, the medical center says, bringing the national death toll to 31.

According to the hospital, the man, whose name has not yet been released, had “many existing illnesses” when he contracted the disease.

He was brought into the hospital on March 26 and died last night, Ichilov says in a statement.

9:44 am

President Rivlin to hold storytelling livestream at 11:45 a.m.

President Reuven Rivlin announces that he will hold another livestreamed storytelling event for children at 11:45 a.m.

The president says he will read the classic children’s book “Shmulikipod,” about a hedgehog — in Hebrew, kipod — named Shmulik.

Rivlin says his storytelling will be broadcast on educational television channels and through his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ReuvenRivlin/.

9:30 am

Health Ministry director-general to self-quarantine, will work from home

Director-General of the Health Ministry Moshe Bar Siman-Tov is going into self-quarantine after coming into contact with Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, who tested positive for the coronavirus, the ministry says.

He will continue to manage the country’s fight against the disease while in isolation.

“Bar Siman-Tov will remain in quarantine in a specialized facility that includes a work space and the relevant communication equipment,” the ministry says.

The director-general says the ministry had prepared for such a situation.

“We planned for a possibility like this and prepared accordingly. I will continue to manage this event together with my managerial colleagues with digital tools,” he says.

“Needing to go into quarantine can happen to anyone, and we must abide by the orders. I continue to call for citizens of Israel to abide by the Health Ministry’s directives,” Bar Siman-Tov adds.

9:13 am

87-year-old man dies of coronavirus in Beersheba, bringing death toll to 30

An 87-year-old man dies of the coronavirus in Beersheba’s Soroka Medical Center, the hospital says, bringing the national death toll to 30.

The man appears to be the latest person to die after contracting the virus in a nursing home in the city, which has become a major hotspot of the disease.

The hospital says the man was brought in for treatment from his senior living facility in critical condition yesterday. He died earlier this morning, according to Soroka.

9:12 am

620 new coronavirus cases reported in 24 hours, bringing total to 6,211

The Health Ministry reports 620 new coronavirus cases since yesterday morning, bringing the country’s total to 6,211, including 107 in serious condition.

The ministry says 127 people are in moderate condition, while the vast majority — 5,659 — have light symptoms. Another 289 people have fully recovered from the disease.

8:57 am

US virus deaths pass 5,000: Johns Hopkins

The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late Wednesday, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University.

As of 10:35 p.m. Wednesday on the US East Coast, 5,116 people had died, the tally showed, on the same day the United States set a one-day record of 884 people dead in 24 hours.

The US death toll is lower than those of Italy and Spain but above the 3,316 recorded for China, where the pandemic first emerged in December.

According to Johns Hopkins, the US leads the world in number of cases of the coronavirus, with 215,417.

President Donald Trump, who earlier had downplayed the pandemic’s impact on the US, said Wednesday that “we’re going to have a couple of weeks, starting pretty much now, but especially a few days from now, that are going to be horrific.”

Last Sunday, senior US scientist Anthony Fauci issued a cautious prediction that the coronavirus could claim 100,000 to 200,000 lives in the country.

— AFP

8:56 am

Jewish school sues Miami hotel for $2.3m refund after Passover trip canceled

A Jewish day school in New York City has sued a Miami Beach hotel for a refund after canceling a 10-night Passover vacation due to the coronavirus crisis.

Students, parents and staff of the Magen David Yeshivah in Brooklyn had rented 621 rooms for about 1,200 guests for the April program at the Eden Roc hotel. The down payment for the vacation was $2.3 million.

The school files its lawsuit in Miami-Dade Circuit Court, the Miami Herald reported Tuesday, on the basis of a clause in the contract that said the reservation could be canceled in the event of a “disease outbreak.” The hotel is demanding that the event be rescheduled for later in the year or proceed as scheduled.

Magen David canceled the event by March 18, the newspaper reported, and two days later New Yorkers were ordered to remain in their homes, with travel forbidden. Meanwhile, Miami Beach ordered hotels to close and cancel reservations.

— JTA

8:48 am

Los Angeles Jewish school donates 2,000 face masks to local hospital, police

A Jewish day school in Los Angeles donates 2,000 N95 face masks to a local medical center and local police.

The de Toledo High School in the West Hills neighborhood says in a statement that while doing a thorough cleaning of the campus, it found boxes of the masks purchased for the school community during the wildfires last fall.

The school gave 700 of the masks to the West Hills Los Angeles Police Department and 1,300 to the Woodland Hills Medical Center, the school says.

“If we can make even a small impact on organizations that make a difference in this world … then it’s a win-win,” says Mark Shpall, the head of school.

Shpall tells People magazine that the school also plans to donate 10 cases of toilet paper, nine cases of paper towels, five cases of hand sanitizer and eight cases of Clorox wipes to Beit T’Shuvah, a local Jewish addiction center that has requested help obtaining additional supplies.

— JTA

8:47 am

US National Gallery to return Nazi-looted Picasso to German Jew’s heirs

The National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, will return a drawing by Pablo Picasso to the heirs of a German-Jewish banker who sold the work at a loss because he feared the Nazis would confiscate his estate.

Paul von Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, a descendant of composer Felix Mendelssohn, sold the pastel work, titled “Head of a Woman,” in 1934, along with at least 15 other significant artworks. He died in 1935.

“Head of a Woman” was sold to art dealer Justin Thannhauser in 1934. The National Gallery of Art acquired the work through a donation in 2001, according to The New York Times.

The museum says it decided to settle with Mendelssohn-Bartholdy’s heirs “to avoid the heavy toll of litigation,” not because it agreed that the heirs’ claims were valid, according to the report.

— JTA

8:38 am

78-year-old man dies of coronavirus in Ashkelon, bringing death toll to 29

A 78-year-old man dies of the coronavirus in Ashkelon’s Barzilai Medical Center, bringing the country’s death toll to 29, the hospital says.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was brought into the medical center last week, the hospital says.

The medical center notes the man suffered from preexisting conditions before contracting the coronavirus.

“His condition deteriorated over the weekend and he was put on a ventilator. Last night, his situation got much worse, and despite treatment with all possible measures, the patient passed away,” the hospital says in a statement.

8:26 am

2 men with coronavirus die, bringing toll to 28

The number of coronavirus deaths in Israel rises to 28 as two more patients die, the hospitals say.

A 77-year-old man with complex underlying health problems has died at the HaEmek Medical Center in Afula, according to the hospital.

Another man, aged 95, dies of the disease at Sheba Medical Center outside Tel Aviv, the hospital says.

