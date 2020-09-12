Lebanese protesters clash with army near presidential palace

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they happen.
Number of coronavirus cases recorded in Israel passes 150,000
The number of coronavirus cases in Israel since the start of the pandemic passes 150,000 as the Health Ministry reports 3,961 new infections over Shabbat.
The ministry also reports another 11 deaths, raising the national toll to 1,101.
According to the Health Ministry, there have been a total of 152,525 infections recorded in Israel, including 37,926 active cases.
There are a record 495 people in serious condition, with 138 on ventilators. Another 202 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild or no symptons.
The ministry says 43,377 tests were performed yesterday.
Pence drops plan to attend fundraiser hosted by QAnon backers
BILLINGS, Montana — US Vice President Mike Pence has canceled plans to attend a Trump campaign fundraiser in Montana following revelations that the event’s hosts had expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory.
President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign tells The Associated Press that Pence’s schedule had been changed, but the campaign doesn’t provide a reason or say whether the fundraiser might be held at a later time. The change comes after the AP reported Wednesday that hosts Cayrn and Michael Borland in Bozeman, Montana, had shared QAnon memes and retweeted posts from QAnon accounts.
The baseless conspiracy theory alleges Trump is battling an entrenched bureaucracy and sex trafficking ring run by pedophiles.
Three Republicans seeking election in Montana also had been scheduled to attend the fundraiser: US Senator Steve Daines, who faces a November challenge from Democratic Governor Steve Bullock; US Rep. Greg Gianforte, a Republican running for governor; and state auditor Matt Rosendale, a candidate for the US House.
The Borlands have donated over $220,000 to Trump’s reelection bid, the bulk of which was made in Caryn Borland’s name, and they were guests at the national GOP convention last month.
The QAnon narrative has grown to include other long-standing conspiracy theories, gaining traction among some extreme Trump supporters. The movement is often likened to a right-wing cult. Some followers have run for office, primarily in the Republican Party, though some have been independent or run as third-party candidates. Trump has refused to say QAnon is false.
Pence has said it’s a conspiracy theory and last month told CBS, “I don’t know anything about QAnon, and I dismiss it out of hand.”
— AP
Lebanese protesters clash with army near presidential palace
BEIRUT — Lebanese soldiers fire rubber bullets and live rounds in the air to disperse hundreds of protesters trying to march to the presidential palace during an anti-government demonstration.
Tension is high in Lebanon following last month’s devastating explosion at Beirut’s port that killed nearly 200 people, and after another mysterious and huge blaze at the same site Thursday.
The August 4 explosion was caused by the detonation of nearly three thousand tons of ammonium nitrates that had been improperly stored at the port for years. More than five weeks later, it is still not clear what started the fire that ignited the chemicals, and no one has been held accountable so far.
The explosion, which created a massive shockwave that shattered glass and blasted windows, doors and injured 6,500 people, came on top of an unprecedented economic and financial crisis blamed on decades of corruption and mismanagement by the country’s political class.
Protesters had called for today’s march to the presidential palace in the suburb of Baabda to express their anger and call for accountability. Supporters of President Michel Aoun called for a counter-protest at the same location, adding to the tension.
Hundreds of Lebanese soldiers separate the two camps. Later, as anti-Aoun protesters attempted to break a security cordon blocking their path on the highway leading to the palace, troops fired at first live rounds in the air, then rubber bullets, in an effort to disperse them.
Some protesters throw stones and tree branches at the troops, injuring several of them. Some sit in the middle of the highway vowing to stay there. A group climbs on a sign post and hangs ropes tied into nooses.
The public blames the corruption and negligence of Lebanon’s politicians, security and judicial officials, many of whom knew about the storage of the chemicals that exploded and did nothing.
— AP
Nearly 1 million Israelis required to quarantine since start of July
Nearly 1 million Israelis have been required to quarantine since the start of July 1 over concerns they were exposed to a coronavirus carrier, according to a Health Ministry report presented to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.
The 978,000 Israelis ordered to quarantine since July 1 include 164,655 requested to self-isolate last week, the Ynet news site says.
The high number of people required to enter quarantine is apparently due to Israel’s use of advanced spy tools to trace the whereabouts of coronavirus carriers.
Blue and White MK Zvi Hauser, the head of the committee, calls to weigh shortening the amount of time people are required to quarantine.
UK police arrest man after explosive device sent to London home
LONDON — UK counter-terrorism police have arrested a man in his 20s after a package containing a small improvised explosive device was sent to a residential address in north London.
The Metropolitan Police say the suspect was detained in Cambridge this morning on suspicion of attempting to cause an explosion, or making or keeping explosives with intent to endanger life or property.
It says armed officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Armed Response Unit were deployed during the arrest “as a precautionary measure.”
The Met says the man had been taken into custody at a south London police station and that officers were searching two addresses in Cambridge.
In a statement, the Met says specialist officers attended reports of a suspicious package in Cricklewood in north London and “made safe what was assessed to be a small improvised explosive device.”
— AP
Rabbi with ties to Bahraini king: There’s ‘momentum’ in Gulf for peace with Israel
A New York rabbi with ties to Bahrain’s king says there’s “momentum” among Gulf states states to establish relations with Israel, after Manama followed Abu Dhabi in agreeing to normalization with Jerusalem.
“In the Gulf there’s momentum for peace with Israel. It’s a matter of when with Oman and also with Saudi Arabia. [Saudi Crown Prince] Mohammed Bin Salman and his brothers said they can’t establish themselves as a power without Israel,” Rabbi Marc Schneier tells the Kan public broadcaster.
Hezbollah, IRGC denounce Bahrain over normalization with Israel
Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps denounce Bahrain over the Gulf kingdom’s decision to normalize diplomatic ties with Israel.
“All of the efforts to justify the Bahraini regime’s move can’t justify the betrayal and painful stabbing in the back of the Palestinian people,” Hezbollah says, according to the Ynet news site.
The Iran-backed Lebanese terror group adds: “We see Bahrain’s recognition of the Zionist entity and normalization of ties with it as another [step] in the public betrayal of the Palestinians. All of the Arab peoples and the Palestinians in the resistance axis in the region need to oppose these moves.”
The IRGC warns Bahrain of “harsh revenge” from its majority Shiite population.
“The executioner ruler of Bahrain should await the harsh revenge of the Mujahideen (Islamic fighters) aiming to liberate Quds (Jerusalem) and the proud Muslim nation of this country,” the military organization says in a statement to Reuters.
comments