Egypt says it’s unearthed large animal mummy, likely a lion
Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities says local archeologists have unearthed the mummy of an unusually large animal, most likely a lion or lioness.
The ministry says the mummy was excavated in Saqqara, a town south of Cairo that was a vast necropolis in antiquity and is home to the famed Step Pyramid.
Archeologists frequently find mummified cats but the recovery of a lion is rare. In 2004, the first lion skeleton was found, revealing the sacred status of the animal during ancient times.
The ministry says it will expand on the discovery at a press conference after running radar scans.
— AP
Liberman: If they have to, Gantz and Netanyahu can ‘flip a coin’
Liberman, addressing a faction meeting of his Yisrael Beytenu party, suggests that Netanyahu and Gantz should flip a coin if they cannot come to an agreement on the terms of a national unity government.
“What’s standing between a unity government and a third round [of elections] is a decision by Prime Minister Netanyahu to separate from his ultra-Orthodox-messianic bloc and a decision by Benny Gantz to accept the president’s proposal,” he says.
Liberman also notes that Yisrael Beytenu was merely acting as chaperone and would vote for a unity government even if it does not include his party.
Gantz says he’s willing to compromise for sake of unity government
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz says his party is willing to compromise on its demands if that will avert a third election in under a year.
At a faction meeting in the Knesset, he says he will sit down with Avigdor Liberman, leader of the right-wing Yisrael Beytenu party, tomorrow, to discuss the terms for a national unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party.
“As you know, MK Avigdor Liberman approached me and asked to meet to discuss the outline he proposed to establish a unity government,” Gantz says.
“First of all, I congratulate him on the very initiative aimed at preventing unnecessary, costly elections for the third time in a year. We have agreed to meet tomorrow and discuss his proposal, with the aim of moving toward a unity government, as the public wants.
“We will hear Liberman, we will consider certain compromises as long as they correlate with our worldview and serve the State of Israel,” Gantz adds.
“We want to work for a broad government to express the will of the majority. A government that will also respect and serve the minorities — everyone.”
Gantz also addresses Netanyahu, saying, “For almost a month now, you have been refusing to discuss the essential issues that are plaguing Israeli citizens.
“Send your negotiating teams and let’s finally establish direct, genuine and honest negotiations between Likud and Blue and White. This is the order of the day.”
“Let’s talk about what interests Israeli citizens — and not just what interests you,” he continues. “This is the time, this is the expectation of Israeli citizens of both of us. And they won’t forgive us if we don’t.”
— with Raoul Wootliff
Palestinian allegedly shot dead by IDF identified as 22-year-old man
Palestinian medical sources identify the man allegedly shot dead by Israeli forces as 22-year-old Omar al-Badawi.
They say he was hit in the chest with live fire before being taken to Ahali hospital in the nearby city of Hebron, where he was pronounced dead.
— with AFP
Former Ashkelon mayor convicted of taking bribes
Itamar Shimoni, the former mayor of Ashkelon, is convicted of bribery, breach of trust and money laundering, but is found not guilty of swaying media coverage in his favor.
Shimoni was initially charged also with sex crimes, but those charges were later dropped.
The conviction comes a week after police arrested more than a dozen employees of local municipalities, including the mayor of the northern city of Kiryat Ata, Yaakov Peretz, and Tel Mond Council Head Shmuel Siso, for their suspected roles in a wide-ranging kickback scheme.
Peretz says Labor would join minority coalition under Gantz
Labor-Gesher leader Amir Peretz says his party is willing to join a minority government headed by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz in order to prevent third elections.
“The time is coming where the country needs to decide where we are all headed. We are going with Benny Gantz whether it is a broad government or a minority government,” Peretz tells his Labor faction meeting in the Knesset.
“We vehemently oppose the formation of a government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu and so we support any other government headed by Benny Gantz,” he adds.
Peretz says that the Labor and Blue and White negotiating teams have made “significant progress” on a number of issues including raising the minimum wage and forming a committee to deal with housing prices.
“The negotiators are moving forward,” Peretz says.
— Raoul Wootliff
Russia decries Israeli court decision to uphold hacker’s extradition
Russia expresses its displeasure at the decision by the Israeli High Court to uphold the extradition of a Russian hacker.
“We regret the decision of Israeli’s High Court of Justice to turn down Mr. Burkov’s appeal on his extradition to US,” the Russian embassy in Israel says in a brief statement posted to Twitter.
“This decision constitutes a breach of his rights as well as Israel’s international obligations,” it added. “This step does not contribute to the development of Russian-Israeli relations.”
The High Court last Thursday rejected a petition from Aleksey Burkov against his extradition, green-lighting his deportation to the United States against Moscow’s wishes.
Burkov, who was arrested in 2015 at the request of Interpol, is wanted in the US on embezzlement charges over a massive credit card scheme that saw him allegedly steal millions of dollars from American consumers.
His fate is suspected of being linked to Russia’s sentencing last month of Israeli-American Naama Issachar, 26, to seven-and-a-half-years in prison for drug offenses.
Israeli officials have decried the sentence as disproportionate and appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for her release.
Palestinian reported killed in clash with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank
A Palestinian man is killed in clashes with Israeli forces in the town of al-Arroub, north of Hebron in the West Bank, according to Palestinian reports.
There is no immediate comment from the Israel Defense Forces.
