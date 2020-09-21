Likud MKs lash colleague Shasha-Biton, tell her to find another party

Reactions from Likud officials to MK Shasha-Biton’s critique of the prime minister are swift and unkind.

Coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar says the Knesset Coronavirus Committee chief has “for some time now not acted as part of the Likud faction or served its purposes.” He adds that “ingratitude is not accepted here, and so I believe her future in the faction should be considered.”

MK Osnat Mark says Shasha-Biton should “take responsibility for [her] reckless decisions.

“Your horrendous conduct will be studied at Populism 101 in the Faculty of Self Importance… Go look for a party that will applaud you.”