London police: 3 hurt in stabbing attack, one in life-threatening condition

The Chinese embassy to Israel clarifies that it never intended to compare Israel’s travel restrictions for Chinese travelers, amid the coronavirus scare to the Holocaust.

“Regarding the press conference held today by the Chinese embassy in Israel, we would like to clarify that there was no intention whatsoever to compare the dark days of the Holocaust with the current situation and the efforts taken by the Israeli government to protect its citizens,” it says, in a statement conveyed by Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

“We would like to apologize if someone understood our message the wrong way,” it says.

Chinese diplomat Dai Yuming had said of the Israeli ban: “I feel bad and sad. Because it actually recalled for me, the old days, the old stories, that happened in World War II, the Holocaust.”

Referring to Chinese rescue efforts of Jews, he added: “So I hope Israel will also never close the door to the Chinese.”