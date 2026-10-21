Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Man said to leave dead fetus at entrance to Jerusalem hospital and flee; couple arrested

Today, 6:32 pm
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Police say they have arrested a husband and wife in their 30s after a hospital in Jerusalem reported that a man had left a lifeless fetus at the hospital entrance and fled.

The suspects are being questioned on suspicion of involvement in the case, and the circumstances are being probed, police add.

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