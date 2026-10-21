Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Man said to leave dead fetus at entrance to Jerusalem hospital and flee; couple arrested
Police say they have arrested a husband and wife in their 30s after a hospital in Jerusalem reported that a man had left a lifeless fetus at the hospital entrance and fled.
The suspects are being questioned on suspicion of involvement in the case, and the circumstances are being probed, police add.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Israel accuses Lander of ‘harvesting headlines’ after his detention while accompanying West Bank olive harvest
- Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei said to meet parliament speaker Ghalibaf to discuss US-Israeli war
- Liberal US Jewish denominations condemn Israel’s detention of activists accompanying Palestinian olive harvest
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