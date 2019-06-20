Minister says High Court override bill needed ‘to repair democracy’ in Israel

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich says a bill allowing the Knesset to overrule High Court of Justice decisions will be “at the heart” of coalition talks following general elections in September.

Speaking during a conference at Ariel University, Smotrich says the purpose of the proposed legislation is “to repair democracy and bring a proper and healthy balance between the three [government] branches in the State of Israel,” according to the Ynet news site.

Smotrich, the No. 2 in the Union of Right-Wing Parties, is a leading backer of the bill, which critics say would sharply undermine Israel’s system of checks and balances. Proponents of the legislation say is necessary to curb what they say is an overly activist High Court.