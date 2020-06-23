Ministers okay 7-day lockdown of parts of Tiberias, Elad

Ministers have decided to impose a lockdown on areas of the northern city of Tiberias and the central Israel town of Elad to stem the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The decision will affect the municipality area of Elad and the following areas in Tiberias: Ramat Tiberias Bet, Ramat Tiberias Gimmel, Neighborhood 200, Tiberias Illit and the Ben Gurion neighborhood.

It goes into effect tomorrow at 8 a.m. for seven days.

The ministers are still debating whether to introduce similar restrictions in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv, amid a sharp rise of coronavirus infections there, according to Channel 12.

In the statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the ministers will discuss whether to declare other areas “restricted zones” tomorrow morning.

The Health Ministry has yet to release the specific guidelines on the new restrictions.