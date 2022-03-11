Moscow opens case against Meta for allowing users to call for ‘murder’ of Russians

MOSCOW — Russia says it is opening a criminal case against Meta for “calling for the murder” of Russians, saying the parent company of Facebook and Instagram had relaxed its rules on violent messages aimed at Russia’s army and leaders.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, says it is launching an investigation “due to illegal calls for the murder of Russian nationals by employees of the American company Meta.”

Russia’s General Prosecutor’s Office also requested that the internet giant be branded “extremist,” and called for Instagram to be blocked in the country.