Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022

Moscow opens case against Meta for allowing users to call for ‘murder’ of Russians

By AFP 11 March 2022, 2:42 pm Edit
In this illustration photo taken in Los Angeles on October 28, 2021, a person watches on a smartphone as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveils the Meta logo. (Chris Delmas/AFP)
MOSCOW — Russia says it is opening a criminal case against Meta for “calling for the murder” of Russians, saying the parent company of Facebook and Instagram had relaxed its rules on violent messages aimed at Russia’s army and leaders.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, says it is launching an investigation “due to illegal calls for the murder of Russian nationals by employees of the American company Meta.”

Russia’s General Prosecutor’s Office also requested that the internet giant be branded “extremist,” and called for Instagram to be blocked in the country.

