Most Israelis think small chance Trump peace efforts will lead to deal — survey

A majority of Israelis believe there is only a small chance that US President Donald Trump’s peace efforts will lead to an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement, according to a survey released today.

Despite pessimism that last month’s US-led Bahrain conference will produce a peace deal, a majority of Jewish respondents to the Israel Democracy Institute’s monthly Israeli Voice Index believe “economic peace” is key to regional stability, more so than an Israeli withdrawal from the West Bank or the signing of a formal diplomatic agreement.

While 55 percent of Israeli Jews think there is a small chance Trump’s peace initiative will end in a deal, that number jumped to 74% among Arab Israelis. Overall, 70% of Israelis think there is a small chance the US efforts will produce an accord.