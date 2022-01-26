NATO chief says reaching out to Russia but ‘prepared for worst’

NATO allies have made proposals for a diplomatic solution to tensions triggered by Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine but remain “prepared for the worst,” Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says.

“We are now reaching out to Russia once again to try to pursue a path of dialogue and find a political solution,” he says, after the alliance sent Moscow a written response to its security demands.

“But of course while we are hoping for and working for a good solution, de-escalation, we are also prepared for the worst,” he adds.