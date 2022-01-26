Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Wednesday, January 26, 2022

NATO chief says reaching out to Russia but ‘prepared for worst’

By AFP Today, 9:35 pm Edit

NATO allies have made proposals for a diplomatic solution to tensions triggered by Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine but remain “prepared for the worst,” Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says.

“We are now reaching out to Russia once again to try to pursue a path of dialogue and find a political solution,” he says, after the alliance sent Moscow a written response to its security demands.

“But of course while we are hoping for and working for a good solution, de-escalation, we are also prepared for the worst,” he adds.

A serviceman stands in a trench on the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants near the frontline with Ukrainian government forces in Slavyanoserbsk, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, on January 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed