Nearly 1 million Israelis required to quarantine since start of July
Nearly 1 million Israelis have been required to quarantine since the start of July 1 over concerns they were exposed to a coronavirus carrier, according to a Health Ministry report presented to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.
The 978,000 Israelis ordered to quarantine since July 1 include 164,655 requested to self-isolate last week, the Ynet news site says.
The high number of people required to enter quarantine is apparently due to Israel’s use of advanced spy tools to trace the whereabouts of coronavirus carriers.
Blue and White MK Zvi Hauser, the head of the committee, calls to weigh shortening the amount of time people are required to quarantine.
UK police arrest man after explosive device sent to London home
LONDON — UK counter-terrorism police have arrested a man in his 20s after a package containing a small improvised explosive device was sent to a residential address in north London.
The Metropolitan Police say the suspect was detained in Cambridge this morning on suspicion of attempting to cause an explosion, or making or keeping explosives with intent to endanger life or property.
It says armed officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Armed Response Unit were deployed during the arrest “as a precautionary measure.”
The Met says the man had been taken into custody at a south London police station and that officers were searching two addresses in Cambridge.
In a statement, the Met says specialist officers attended reports of a suspicious package in Cricklewood in north London and “made safe what was assessed to be a small improvised explosive device.”
— AP
Rabbi with ties to Bahraini king: There’s ‘momentum’ in Gulf for peace with Israel
A New York rabbi with ties to Bahrain’s king says there’s “momentum” among Gulf states states to establish relations with Israel, after Manama followed Abu Dhabi in agreeing to normalization with Jerusalem.
“In the Gulf there’s momentum for peace with Israel. It’s a matter of when with Oman and also with Saudi Arabia. [Saudi Crown Prince] Mohammed Bin Salman and his brothers said they can’t establish themselves as a power without Israel,” Rabbi Marc Schneier tells the Kan public broadcaster.
Hezbollah, IRGC denounce Bahrain over normalization with Israel
Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps denounce Bahrain over the Gulf kingdom’s decision to normalize diplomatic ties with Israel.
“All of the efforts to justify the Bahraini regime’s move can’t justify the betrayal and painful stabbing in the back of the Palestinian people,” Hezbollah says, according to the Ynet news site.
The Iran-backed Lebanese terror group adds: “We see Bahrain’s recognition of the Zionist entity and normalization of ties with it as another [step] in the public betrayal of the Palestinians. All of the Arab peoples and the Palestinians in the resistance axis in the region need to oppose these moves.”
The IRGC warns Bahrain of “harsh revenge” from its majority Shiite population.
“The executioner ruler of Bahrain should await the harsh revenge of the Mujahideen (Islamic fighters) aiming to liberate Quds (Jerusalem) and the proud Muslim nation of this country,” the military organization says in a statement to Reuters.
