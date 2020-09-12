Nearly 1 million Israelis required to quarantine since start of July

Nearly 1 million Israelis have been required to quarantine since the start of July 1 over concerns they were exposed to a coronavirus carrier, according to a Health Ministry report presented to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

The 978,000 Israelis ordered to quarantine since July 1 include 164,655 requested to self-isolate last week, the Ynet news site says.

The high number of people required to enter quarantine is apparently due to Israel’s use of advanced spy tools to trace the whereabouts of coronavirus carriers.

Blue and White MK Zvi Hauser, the head of the committee, calls to weigh shortening the amount of time people are required to quarantine.