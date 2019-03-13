Netanyahu boasts exposure of Hezbollah cell ‘just the tip of the iceberg’

Prime Minister Netanyahu lauds the military’s exposure of what it said was a new Hezbollah cell in the Syrian Golan Heights and chalks it up as a win for Israeli intelligence.

“This morning Israel exposed a Hezbollah terror network on the Golan Heights. Hezbollah is a terror organization. It’s a proxy of Iran. It does Iran’s bidding and this terror network is part of Iran’s aggression against Israel,” Netanyahu says.

“So I have a clear message for Iran and for Hezbollah: Israel knows what you’re doing; Israel knows where you’re doing it. What we’ve uncovered today is just the tip of the iceberg. We know a lot more,” he adds.

The premier also reiterates Israel’s stance that it will not allow Iran to establish a military presence on its borders.

“Israel will continue to do all that’s necessary to defend itself. We will continue to use all means, overt and covert, to block Iran’s effort to use Syria, Lebanon and Gaza as forward bases for attacking Israel,” he says.