51-year-old with minor upper body trauma evacuated to hospital after landing on flydubai rescue flight
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
One of the passengers from the flydubai flight that arrived from Saudi Arabia is being hospitalized, Magen David Adom says.
The ambulance service says it examined all of the passengers, who were on an earlier Dubai-Tel Aviv flight that landed in Saudi Arabia after the copilot allegedly stabbed the pilot in a suspected attempt to crash the aircraft.
One passenger, a 51-year-old man, is being taken to a hospital in good condition after suffering trauma to his upper body, MDA says.
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