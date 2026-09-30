Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

51-year-old with minor upper body trauma evacuated to hospital after landing on flydubai rescue flight

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 8:00 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

One of the passengers from the flydubai flight that arrived from Saudi Arabia is being hospitalized, Magen David Adom says.

The ambulance service says it examined all of the passengers, who were on an earlier Dubai-Tel Aviv flight that landed in Saudi Arabia after the copilot allegedly stabbed the pilot in a suspected attempt to crash the aircraft.

One passenger, a 51-year-old man, is being taken to a hospital in good condition after suffering trauma to his upper body, MDA says.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.