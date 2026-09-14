Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026

Netanyahu calls ‘NAZA’ film ‘intolerable,’ then pivots to attacking his political rivals

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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a cabinet meeting, September 6, 2026, in Jerusalem. (Omer Meran/ GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a cabinet meeting, September 6, 2026, in Jerusalem. (Omer Meran/ GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joins the chorus of condemnations of ‘NAZA,’ the Israeli-made documentary that accuses Israel of AI-assisted killing of civilians in the Gaza Strip.

He then pivots in the statement to attacking his rivals in next month’s election, accusing them of being party to similar “incitement” against Israel.

Netanyahu gives no indication in the one-minute video statement posted to social media that he has seen the film, which won an award at the Venice Film Festival but is not in wide release.

“I heard of it, and it’s shocking,” he says. “We’re fighting worldwide antisemitic incitement, but when it comes from within us, it’s intolerable.”

He then goes on to cite controversial statements and actions by his political rivals, including Yair Golan, chair of the left-wing Democrats, who sparked outrage last year when he said, “A sane country does not fight against civilians, does not kill babies as a hobby, and does not give itself the aim of expelling populations.”

Netanyahu also attempts to tie his chief rival, centrist candidate Gadi Eisenkot, to Golan, noting that the two politicians’ parties recently signed a vote-sharing agreement.

In fact, Eisenkot condemned ‘NAZA’ yesterday, calling it “a distorted and one-sided picture” that causes damage to Israel.

Eisenkot is a former IDF chief of staff and Golan is a former deputy chief of staff.

The IDF, whose top officials have also not seen the film, has likewise rejected its claims.

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