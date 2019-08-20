Netanyahu extols heritage of Ukrainian Jews in meeting with community leaders

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara meet with Ukrainian Jewish leaders during their visit to capital Kyiv.

Netanyahu says it is a “very emotional” experience to be in the country and to have visited Babi Yar, the mass killing site of tens of thousands of Jews during the Holocaust.

“The people who were almost destroyed, who were massacred without mercy, this people now stands at the head of a strong country, steadfast, advanced, prosperous,” he says.

He notes that many of Israel’s greatest early cultural icons such as Hayim Nahman Bialik, Shaul Tchernichovsky, Ahad Ha’am and Ze’ev Jabotinsky had come from Ukraine. “The Jewry of Ukraine gave us some of our greatest geniuses.”