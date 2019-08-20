After US warns against aiding Iran tanker, Greece says it got no request to dock
After US warns against aiding Iran tanker, Greece says it got no request to dock

Athens officials say they are monitoring the oil ship Adrian Darya 1 as it continues to sail toward port of Kalamata

By TOI staff Today, 2:34 pm 0 Edit
Renamed Adrian Aryra 1 super tanker hosting an Iranian flag sails in the waters in the British territory of Gibraltar, August 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcos Moreno)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.

