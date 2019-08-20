Reports of strike in Iraq on base of militia with ties to Iran

Arabic media is reporting that a base of a Shiite militia in Iraq with ties to Iran has been attacked.

Photos on social media show smoking coming from the al-Bakr base in the Saladin Governorate north of Baghdad.

قاعدة البكر مازلت تشتعل فيها النيران بعد القصف الاسرائيلي لمواقع الحرس الثوري الإرهابي وعصابات الحشد الطائفي .

ورعب بين اركان العصابة وفشل ذريع لمنظومة خرداد الإيرانية ( الخردة) بالتصدي للطائرات الإسرائلية .#العراق #صلاح_الدين #بلد pic.twitter.com/4COgZSp68Y — سفيان السامرائي (@SufianSamarrai) August 20, 2019

Some on Twitter are blaming Israel for the strike. Israel has been alleged to have been behind several recent strikes on militias in Iraq which are back by Iran, though Jerusalem has not confirmed any such action.