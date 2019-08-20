Italian PM Conte to resign amid crisis with far-right League party

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says he will resign, lashing out at far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for pursuing his own interests by pulling the plug on the government coalition.

“I’m ending this government experience here… I will go to the president of the republic to inform him of my resignation,” he says.

“It is irresponsible to initiate a government crisis,” Conte says after Salvini began his efforts to bring down the government in a bid for snap elections he hopes will make him premier.

Conte was speaking following a week of fallout from Salvini’s decision to back out of the alliance on August 8, plunging the eurozone’s third-largest economy into political turmoil.

— AFP