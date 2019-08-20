Trump: I don’t buy Tlaib’s tears, she hates Israel and all the Jewish people

US President Donald Trump is once again attacking Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who was seen tearfully telling Jewish pro-BDS supporters of her difficulty with not seeing her Palestinian grandmother after Israel banned her and Ilhan Omar from visiting the West Bank.

“Sorry, I don’t buy Rep. Tlaib’s tears,” Trump says. “I have watched her violence, craziness and, most importantly, WORDS, for far too long. Now tears? She hates Israel and all Jewish people. She is an anti-Semite.

“She and her 3 friends are the new face of the Democrat Party. Live with it!”

Tlaib was eventually allowed by Israel to travel to visit her grandmother rather than as part of an official visit but refused.