Arab MK: Netanyahu deserves to be prosecuted in The Hague for his crimes

MK Aida Touma-Sliman of the Arab Joint List has attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Israel’s efforts to encourage Palestinian emigration from Gaza, calling the practice “ethnic cleansing.”

Netanyahu, Touma-Sliman said, “deserves to be prosecuted in The Hague for all the crimes he’s committed and plans to commit.”

Speaking at the campaign launch for her party, she said the Joint List wanted to provide the citizenry with “the struggle that needs to take place… to fight in your name against the occupation, against the crimes of the settlements, to speak out loudly against the [US administration’s] deal of the century.”