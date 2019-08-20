Russia denies report it sought to stop Netanyahu from honoring Holodomor victims

Russia is denying a report in the Maariv newspaper that it attempted to prevent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from attending a wreath-laying ceremony in Ukraine for victims of the Holodomor.

The Holodomor was a man-made famine brought about by the Soviet Union in 1932-1933 that killed millions.

Maariv had quoted an unnamed source in the Russian Embassy in Israel as saying Moscow, which rejects blame for the disaster, had tried to convince Netanyahu not to attend the ceremony. The source claimed that while Netanyahu did not agree to that request, he did agree not to speak at the ceremony.

The Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv tells the Times of Israel: “Russia does not interfere in the bilateral ties between Israel and Ukraine.”

— with Raphal Ahren