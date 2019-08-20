Egypt says security forces kill 11 militants in Sinai

Egyptian security forces have killed 11 Islamist militants from a local affiliate of the Islamic State group based in the restive North Sinai region, the interior ministry says.

The militants, armed with weapons and explosives, were killed in a shootout during a raid on their hideout near a police station in the provincial capital El-Arish, the ministry adds.

According to intelligence from the national security department, the militants used the hideout as “a base to launch their hostile operations,” it says.

Egypt has for years been fighting an insurgency in North Sinai, which escalated following the military’s 2013 ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi following mass protests. Since then, hundreds of police officers and soldiers have been killed in jihadist attacks.

— AFP