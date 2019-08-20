The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
PM: Today it’s official, if you want a leftist government — vote Liberman
After Avigdor Liberman signs a surplus vote-sharing deal with Blue and White, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says: “Today it’s official… whoever wants a left-wing government led by [Yair] Lapid and [Benny] Gantz should vote Liberman.
“Whoever wants me leading a right-wing government should vote [Likud].”
Two-month-old rescued from locked car in Beersheba
A two-month-old infant is rescued from a car in Beersheba after the father exited the vehicle and it automatically locked when he closed the door.
Passersby helped break the car’s windows and pulled the baby out safely. She was taken to a hospital for examination.
Liberman on surplus votes deal with Blue and White: Better than deal with Hamas
Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman responds to Likud’s criticism of his party’s signing of a surplus vote-sharing agreement with the Blue and White party.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “signed a surrender deal with Hamas. I made a surplus vote-sharing deal with Blue and White. I believe that’s preferable.”
Likud earlier said the deal confirmed his intentions to try to unseat Netanyahu.
Police investigating allegations 15 teens raped girl for weeks
Police are investigation suspicions that 15 teenagers repeatedly raped an 11-year-old girl in a northern community over a period of several.
Officials say the suspects are aged 14 to 16. They were arrested several weeks ago. All have denied the allegations made by the girl.
Authorities say the case was opened after one of the boys told the girl’s mother that she had been raped. The girl refused to cooperate at first and agreed to undergo medical tests only two months later, with the tests showing no evidence of rape — though the extended delay may have led to that result.
China warns of Islamic State revival in Syria
China’s Syria envoy says that “terrorist organizations” including the Islamic State group are being revived in the war-ravaged country, urging the international community not to ignore the “early warning” signs.
Xie Xiaoyan, Beijing’s pointman for the Syrian conflict, makes the comments after meeting in Geneva with the UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir O. Pedersen.
“There is now a danger of terrorist organizations like ISIS being revived,” Xie tells reporters, using another acronym for IS. “The international community should pay attention.”
Iran says foreign minister Zarif to visit Macron in France
an’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is expected to visit Paris and meet with his counterpart and the French president on Friday, state news agency IRNA reports.
“We will visit Paris on Friday to meet Emmanuel Macron and France’s foreign minister” Jean-Yves Le Drian, IRNA quotes Zarif as saying during a gathering of Iranians in Stockholm late Monday.
Zarif is currently on a three-nation tour of Scandinavia and he will also visit China next week, according to IRNA.
France is a partner to the 2015 nuclear deal and has led European efforts to salvage the landmark accord since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from it last year and reimposed sanctions on Iran.
Greece says it has received no request to dock from Iranian tanker
Officials say they have not received a request from Iranian oil tanker Grace 1, now renamed Adrian Darya 1 to dock at a Greek port.
The ship has been on course for Kalamata, Greece, since leaving Gibraltar two days ago, with an estimated arrival on August 25.
“The vessel is cruising at low speed and there is still no formal announcement that it will arrive at Kalamata. The Merchant Marine Ministry is monitoring the matter along with Greece’s Foreign Ministry,” a shipping ministry spokesman tells Reuters.
The US has warned Athens against aiding the tanker, which it claims is “transporting illicit oil to fuel the Iranian regime’s and Syrian regime’s campaigns of terror and oppression.”
