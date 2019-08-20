Greece says it has received no request to dock from Iranian tanker

Police are investigation suspicions that 15 teenagers repeatedly raped an 11-year-old girl in a northern community over a period of several.

Officials say the suspects are aged 14 to 16. They were arrested several weeks ago. All have denied the allegations made by the girl.

Authorities say the case was opened after one of the boys told the girl’s mother that she had been raped. The girl refused to cooperate at first and agreed to undergo medical tests only two months later, with the tests showing no evidence of rape — though the extended delay may have led to that result.