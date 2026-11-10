Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Netanyahu posts frenzied string of tweets warning against relying on ‘terror supporters’ to govern

Today, 8:14 pm
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Following a fiery speech at the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset, in which he declared that Arab lawmakers were working toward the “destruction” of the State of Israel, Interim Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu moves his rhetoric online, publishing multiple social media posts warning against cooperation with the Joint List and Ra’am.

Between 6:39 p.m. and 7:36 p.m., Netanyahu publishes seven posts on X, each with the caption: “It is forbidden to establish a dangerous government with terror supporters from Ra’am and the Joint List!”

Each post features a different video clip to back up his assertion, including one from earlier today, when Arab lawmakers left the Knesset plenum before the singing of the Israeli national anthem.

Another video includes a clip of a controversial speech delivered by Ta’al chair Ahmad Tibi in Ramallah in 2012, in which he praised Palestinian “martyrdom.”

Tibi later insisted he was referring only to those killed unjustly by Israeli forces, not those who died while committing acts of terrorism.

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