Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Zamir said to again warn in closed meetings that Netanyahu advancing ill-advised action against Iran

Today, 8:39 pm
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Left: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a ceremony on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, August 5, 2026; Right: IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir attends a Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, May 10, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/FLASH90, Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Left: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a ceremony on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, August 5, 2026; Right: IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir attends a Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, May 10, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/FLASH90, Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has again expressed opposition in recent meetings to actions that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to carry out against Iran, Channel 12 reports, citing multiple unidentified sources.

Zamir is reportedly convinced the unspecified actions would be incautious at present given the political uncertainty in Israel and the White House’s dwindling desire for war with Iran after US voters’ rebuke of US President Donald Trump’s Republican Party in the midterm elections last week.

A similar showdown between Netanyahu and Zamir was reported in Hebrew media before Israel’s October 27 election, and the dispute has since renewed, according to Channel 12.

Neither the IDF nor the Prime Minister’s Office commented, the network adds.

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