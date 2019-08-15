Netanyahu said to tell Likud members to snub major conference organized by TV channel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked members of his Likud party not to participate in a political conference organized by Channel 12 on September 5, less than two weeks before the September 17 elections, Haaretz reports.

Netanyahu and his associates have waged war against what they call “propaganda networks” over negative reports on Channel 12 and other TV networks and coverage of the corruption cases against him.

According to the report, Netanyahu met this week with Likud ministers and MKs and asked them to refuse invites by the channels “to not give them legitimacy.”

He specifically mentioned the September 5 event, in which three Likud MKs are currently expected to take part, along with the leaders of most major parties. None of them have canceled their participation, Haaretz says. Netanyahu himself turned down a request by the organizers.

Likud members give daily TV interviews, including to Channel 12.