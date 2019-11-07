Netanyahu says Europe ‘must stop stalling’ on confronting Iranian ‘terror’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accuses Iran of “continuing to lie” regarding its nuclear ambitions, after a meeting on the matter was held by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“About a year ago at the UN I exposed Iran’s secret plan to develop nuclear weapons in Turquzabad, on the outskirts of Tehran,” Netanyahu says, recalling his speech at the General Assembly. “I called on the IAEA to inspect Turquzabad. The agency indeed sent inspectors to the site. This morning the agency convened a special meeting in which it determined that Iran had lied regarding its nuclear program.

“I am telling you — it is continuing to lie,” he adds. “Iran is continuing to conceal its nuclear program. Iran is also continuing and has renewed even its illegal uranium enrichment, which is aimed solely at producing nuclear weapons.

“I call on the international community to wake up. I call on nations to join the United States and Israel and further increase the pressure on Iran,” he says.

“Iran is a danger not only to Israel and the Middle East. It is a danger to the entire world,” Netanyahu concludes. “I welcome the fact that at least today, the IAEA has understood so very well. In any case I again would like to make it clear that Israel won’t allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons, under any circumstances.”