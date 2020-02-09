Netanyahu says he hopes maps for West Bank annexation will be completed soon

Prime Minister Netanyahu addresses his push to apply Israeli sovereignty over areas of the West Bank, indicating Israel has independently begun mapping territory while appearing to concede that annexation of these areas can’t move forward without US approval.

“In Washington, on my last visit, we made history. We brought an American plan according to which the US will recognize our sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, northern Dead Sea, all the settlements in Judea and Samaria without exception… and a large area enveloping it,” he says at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.

“This requires precise mapping of these areas, the entire territory,” Netanyahu continues. “The work has begun, the Israeli team has already started, the train set out and this work will be completed.”

Netanyahu insists the Trump administration will eventually back Israel annexation of these areas, but acknowledges it won’t happen until the mapping process is complete — despite his vow to bring the matter for government approval within days of the Trump plan’s unveiling.

“The US and we agreed that when this entire process is completed we’ll bring it to the government [for approval]. But the Americans are saying in the clearest manner: ‘We want to give you recognition and we’ll give you it when the entire process is complete,'” he says.

“Recognition is the main thing. We brought this, I brought this,” the premier adds. “We don’t want to endanger this. We are working responsibility and intelligently.”

Netanyahu also takes a shot at pro-settlement lawmakers he is allied with who are calling for Israel to annex these areas immediately.

“For all the tweeters outside and even inside the government — we did the work, we’ll complete the work and therefore the work has begun and it will be completed, I hope very soon,” he says.