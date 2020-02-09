The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Netanyahu says he hopes maps for West Bank annexation will be completed soon
Prime Minister Netanyahu addresses his push to apply Israeli sovereignty over areas of the West Bank, indicating Israel has independently begun mapping territory while appearing to concede that annexation of these areas can’t move forward without US approval.
“In Washington, on my last visit, we made history. We brought an American plan according to which the US will recognize our sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, northern Dead Sea, all the settlements in Judea and Samaria without exception… and a large area enveloping it,” he says at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.
“This requires precise mapping of these areas, the entire territory,” Netanyahu continues. “The work has begun, the Israeli team has already started, the train set out and this work will be completed.”
Netanyahu insists the Trump administration will eventually back Israel annexation of these areas, but acknowledges it won’t happen until the mapping process is complete — despite his vow to bring the matter for government approval within days of the Trump plan’s unveiling.
“The US and we agreed that when this entire process is completed we’ll bring it to the government [for approval]. But the Americans are saying in the clearest manner: ‘We want to give you recognition and we’ll give you it when the entire process is complete,'” he says.
“Recognition is the main thing. We brought this, I brought this,” the premier adds. “We don’t want to endanger this. We are working responsibility and intelligently.”
Netanyahu also takes a shot at pro-settlement lawmakers he is allied with who are calling for Israel to annex these areas immediately.
“For all the tweeters outside and even inside the government — we did the work, we’ll complete the work and therefore the work has begun and it will be completed, I hope very soon,” he says.
Syrian government set to retake key highway — monitor
BEIRUT — Syrian regime forces are set to retake a key motorway connecting the capital Damascus to second city Aleppo following weeks of battles in the rebel-held Idlib region, a monitor says.
The M5 has been long in the sights of the Syrian government as it seeks to revive a moribund economy after nearly nine years of war.
It connects Aleppo, once Syria’s economic hub, to Damascus and continues south to the Jordanian border and recapturing it would allow traffic to resume between economically vital parts of war-torn Syria.
After weeks of steady regime advances in Syria’s northwest, only a two-kilometer section of the M5 remains outside government control, says the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.
Pro-government forces are closing in today on the last sliver in the southwest of the Aleppo province neighboring the Idlib region where they have been battling rebels and jihadists, the monitor says.
“Regime forces have gained new ground and now control several villages near the motorway,” Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman tells AFP.
Since December, Russian-backed government forces have pressed a blistering assault against Idlib, Syria’s last major opposition bastion, retaking town after town from their opponents in the region.
The violence has killed more than 300 civilians and sent some 586,000 fleeing towards relative safety nearer the Turkish border.
— AFP
Netanyahu warns Gaza terror groups of ‘crushing action’ if attacks continue
Amid escalating rocket and incendiary balloon attacks from the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns Gaza-based terror groups that Israel is prepared for “crushing action” if the attacks continue.
“I want to make this clear: we won’t accept any aggression from Gaza. Just a few weeks ago, we took out the top commander of Islamic Jihad in Gaza [Baha Abu al-Ata], and I suggest to Islamic Jihad and Hamas to refresh their memories,” Netanyahu says today at the opening of the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem.
“I won’t lay out in detail all our actions and plans in the media, but we’re prepared for a crushing action against the terror groups in Gaza. Our actions are powerful, and they’re not finished yet, to put it mildly.”
