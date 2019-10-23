Netanyahu talks strategy with right-wing allies ahead of Gantz receiving mandate

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with the heads of right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parties, hours before President Reuven Rivlin is expected to hand the mandate to form the next government to his rival Benny Gantz.

The parties represent a 55-strong bloc of right-wing MKs who are endorsing Netanyahu for prime minister despite his failure to form a majority government following the deadlocked September election.

Another fealty meeting taking place now between @netanyahu and the leaders of the Bloc of 55 pic.twitter.com/hjikGvsais — Raoul Wootliff (@RaoulWootliff) October 23, 2019

Reports in Hebrew-language media say Netanyahu convened the meeting to discuss strategy for the coming weeks.

Rivlin will officially mandate Gantz with the task at a ceremony at 8 p.m. at his residence. Gantz will have 28 days to form a majority coalition, and if he too fails, Rivlin can ask the Knesset to agree on a candidate for prime minister.

If that too does not produce a new government, Israel could face yet another election — a third in the space of a year.