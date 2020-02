Netta cancels appearance at pre-Eurovision concert in Croatia over virus fears

The seventh Israeli to contract the coronavirus had returned from Naples last week days before the Health Ministry ordered all travelers who were in Italy to quarantine themselves for two weeks.

The outbreak in Italy was believed to have started in the north of the country in Milan, but has apparently spread all the way to Naples in the south.

The man, Ronie Bergille, agreed to publicize his identity in order to encourage Israelis to follow Health Ministry orders. The resident of the northern town of Migdal Ha’emek published a post on Facebook apologizing to anyone he might have infected.