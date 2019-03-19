New IDF chief discusses ‘joint operational issues’ with US counterpart

In an interview Channel 13 news, Benny Gantz declines to endorse a two-state solution and says there’s “no one to speak to” on the Palestinian side.

“I am not ashamed to use the word ‘peace,’ it’s something we should aspire to,” Gantz says. “It’s far away. Unfortunately, there is no one to speak to.” He adds that Israel needs to strengthen the settlements and boost security in the Jordan Valley.

Asked by news anchor Yonit Levi if a Palestinian state will be established, the former IDF chief of staff says he envisions Israel’s future as a strong Jewish, democratic state, with a Jewish majority.

“What happens on the other side is a matter of negotiations and we’ll deal with it when we get there.” He says his considerations on the matter will “purely” be guided by security considerations.