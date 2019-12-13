New Zealand recovers 6 bodies from toxic volcanic island

New Zealand military specialists wearing protective gear land on a small volcanic island and recover six bodies out of the 16 people who died in an eruption four days earlier.

The specialists — six men and two women wearing hooded protective suits and using breathing gear — land by helicopter on White Island and found six of the eight bodies thought to be there.

“We know that reunification won’t ease that sense of loss or grief because I don’t think anything can. But we felt an enormous duty of care as New Zealanders to make sure that we brought their family members back,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says at a news conference.

— AP