Number of coronavirus cases worldwide nears 3 million

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide is nearing 3 million, though early hotspots are only reporting a handful of new infections.

The number of cases stands at 2,971,639, with 206,542 fatalities and 865,925 recovered, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

South Korea has reported only 10 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, its 26th straight day below 100.

In China, where the virus originated, only three new cases are reported. Monday marks 12 days since the last death from the virus.

New Zealand meanwhile reports on five new infections. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there has been no widespread community transmission of the virus and the country has so far managed to avoid the worst scenarios for an outbreak.