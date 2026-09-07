Otzma Yehudit submits 20-member election slate, led by Ben Gvir and Gotliv

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party unveils and submits its 20-member slate for the October 27 election, ahead of tomorrow’s deadline for parties to register their final candidate lists.

Ben Gvir heads the list, followed by firebrand former Likud MK Tally Gotliv, Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf, Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, MK Limor Son Har-Melech and MK Yitzhak Kroizer.

Ben Gvir’s longtime chief of staff Hanamel Dorfman is placed seventh, followed by party activist Tzachi Eliyahu, Haredi activist Yossi Goldberger and party director-general Itiel Ne’eman.

Otzma Yehudit does not hold primaries, with Ben Gvir personally selecting its candidates and determining their placement on the slate.

The party has been polling consistently at around seven or eight seats.