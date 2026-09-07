Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 7, 2026

Otzma Yehudit submits 20-member election slate, led by Ben Gvir and Gotliv

By Ariela Karmel Today, 5:18 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party unveils and submits its 20-member slate for the October 27 election, ahead of tomorrow’s deadline for parties to register their final candidate lists.

Ben Gvir heads the list, followed by firebrand former Likud MK Tally Gotliv, Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf, Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, MK Limor Son Har-Melech and MK Yitzhak Kroizer.

Ben Gvir’s longtime chief of staff Hanamel Dorfman is placed seventh, followed by party activist Tzachi Eliyahu, Haredi activist Yossi Goldberger and party director-general Itiel Ne’eman.

Otzma Yehudit does not hold primaries, with Ben Gvir personally selecting its candidates and determining their placement on the slate.

The party has been polling consistently at around seven or eight seats.

Otzma Yehudit’s Knesset slate for the 2026 election (right to left, top to bottom: Itamar Ben Gvir, Tally Gotliv, Yitzhak Wasserlauf, Amichai Eliyahu, Limor Son Har-Melech, Yitzhak Kroizer, Hanamel Dorfman, Tzachi Eliyahu, Yossi Goldberger, Itiel Ne’eman, David Babli, Yishai Fleisher, Shiran Mirzai, Shimi Golan, Yaniv Badelov, Masala Aychlutm, Gadi Mazuz, Mordechai Prizis, Aharon Amar, and Or Eliya Yomtobian. (Otzma Yehudit)

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