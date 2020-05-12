Over 10 Palestinians arrested in West Bank village where Israeli soldier was killed

Israeli troops have detained over 10 residents of a building from which a large rock was thrown at an IDF soldier earlier today, killing him, the military says.

They are not necessarily suspected of having perpetrated the attack, in which Sgt. First Class Amit Ben-Ygal was killed, but were brought in for questioning due to them living in the building where the attack was carried out, an army spokesperson says.

The Shin Bet security service will interrogate the suspects.

“Soldiers are continuing to search the area and are working to trap the terrorist,” the military says.

— Judah Ari Gross