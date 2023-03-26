Tens of thousands demonstrating from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat; Jerusalem protesters march toward Knesset

Channel 12, in an unconfirmed report, says 600,000-700,000 Israelis are demonstrating nationwide, from Kiryat Shmona in the north to Eilat in the south. Haaretz, by contrast, puts the figure in the tens of thousands. There are no official estimates.

Jerusalem protesters are marching from Netanyahu’s home on Azza (Gaza) Street toward the Knesset and the Prime Minister’s Office.

Amid reports that Likud sources say the coalition’s overhaul legislation may be halted, former prime minister Ehud Barak says “pausing the overhaul won’t stop the protests. We’ve passed the point of no return.”

Barak also says that if Israel’s enemies “try to test or provoke us,” they should understand that “Israelis will unite to tackle them.”

“What happened tonight will not be forgotten,” says Barak, “firing a defense minister who warned of national security dangers.”

Channel 12, in an unsourced report, says the IDF has raised its alert, since what is happening inside Israel might tempt external enemies to seek to act. The Kan state broadcaster says the report is untrue.