Over 760 new virus cases in last 24 hours, seriously ill tally ramps up

The Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data showing 765 new infections over the last 24 hours, as the pandemic continues to trend upward.

The tally matches the second-highest 24-hour count since the start of the pandemic.

There have now been 25,041 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The ministry says the number of patients in serious condition is up to 52, six more than the previous update this morning, though the number of people on ventilators remains steady at 24.

The death toll remains at 320.