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Palestinian injured in settler attack near West Bank village of Duma — report

Today, 11:38 am
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A Palestinian sustained a head injury during an assault by Israeli settlers near the West Bank village of Duma, Palestinian media reports.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, a group of settlers attacked Palestinians in the area east of the village, with one suffering a wound to the head.

Israeli forces reportedly raided the village and prevented an ambulance from treating the injured Palestinian.

The IDF does not immediately comment on the reported incident.

Separately, dozens of settlers reportedly attacked Palestinian olive pickers in the village of Marah Rabah, south of Bethlehem, forcing them to abandon their harvest at gunpoint.

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