Palestinian leader Shtayyeh in Kuwait to pay respects to new emir

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh arrives in Kuwait to pay his respects following the death of Kuwaiti Emir Sabah al-Sabah.

In a video shot at the Kuwaiti Royal Court during Shtayyeh’s visit, the PA Prime Minister can be seen speaking with new Kuwaiti Emir Nawaf al-Sabah, who was crowned immediately following his half-brother Sabah’s death.

Shtayyeh is accompanied by PA Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki.

On behalf of President Mahmoud Abbas, Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on death of late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Trips abroad have become a rarity for officials in Ramallah following the end of Palestinian coordination with Israel in protest over Israel’s now-stalled plan to annex parts of the West Bank, as Israel controls all the entrances and exits to the West Bank. Israel and the PA reportedly coordinate periodically to allow important trips such as this, although the PA does not discuss the matter publicly.

